Wishbone Gold PLC - Gibraltar-based, Australia-focused mining company - Completes its due diligence on the Crescent East lithium and gold project located in Western Australia. Says geologists confirm the presence of significant gold nuggets on and within the Crescent East tenement package. Adds option to acquire 100% of the tenements, as announced on November 22, will now be exercised. Chair Richard Poulden says: "We are pleased to have exercised the option on the Crescent East project, and we will continue to secure more land in the highly sort after Pilbara area to cement Wishbone's future as a growing player in this exciting area. To have found gold and possible lithium structures before exploration has started is extremely promising."
Current stock price: 1.50 pence
12-month change: down 67%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
