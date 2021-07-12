Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wishpond Technologies : Small Cap Growth Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

07/12/2021 | 08:36am EDT
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 8th Small Cap lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ACi6i9

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

July 8th Presenting Companies:

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

Keynote Presentation: "How Investor Relations Has Changed During the Pandemic: Tips for Investors" 
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

(Private)

MBH Corporation plc

(OTCQX: MBHCF | Deutsche Börse: M8H)

Little Green Pharma

(ASX: LGP)

Charge Enterprises, Inc.

(Pink: CRGE)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

(OTCQX: THBRF | TSX-V: TBRD)

Gaucho Group Holdings

(Nasdaq: VINO)

Legion Capital Corp.

(OTCQX: LGCP)

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc.

(OTCQX: MHGU , MHGUP)

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

(OTCQX: WPNDF | TSX-V: WISH)

Killi Ltd.

(OTCQB: MYIDF | TSX-V: MYID)

Slinger Bag Inc.

(OTCQB: SLBG)

Mace Security International, Inc.

(OTCQX: MACE)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc.

(Pink: INND)

dynaCERT Inc.

(OTCQX: DYFSF | TSX: DYA)

RYU Apparel Inc.

(OTCQB: RYPPF | TSX-V: RYU)

RightCrowd Ltd.

(OTCQB: RCWDF | ASX: RCW)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-cap-growth-company-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301328770.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
