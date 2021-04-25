Wison Engineering Services : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.
惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2236)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Room 1, United Conference Centre, 10th Floor, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following as ordinary resolutions:
To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors (the''Director(s)'') and the auditors (the ''Auditors'') of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020.
(a) To re-elect Mr. Liu Hongjun as a non-executive Director;
To re-elect Mr. Dong Hua as an executive Director;
To re-elect Mr. Feng Guohua as an independent non-executive Director;
To re-elect Mr. Yan Shaochun as an executive Director;
To re-elect Mr. Zheng Shifeng as an executive Director; and
To authorize the board of directors of the Company (the''Board'') to determine the Directors' remuneration.
To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young as the Auditors and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.
To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:
4. ''THAT:
subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period of all the powers of the Company to purchase shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company (the''Shares'') be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the aggregate nominal amount of Shares which may be purchased on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or any other stock exchange on which securities of the Company may be listed and which is recognized for this purpose by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed or represent more than 10 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue at the date of passing this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly;
for the purpose of this Resolution ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this Resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.''
5. ''THAT a general mandate be and is hereby unconditionally given to the Directors to exercise full powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the Company (including the making and granting of offers, agreements and options which might require shares to be allotted, whether during the continuance of such mandate or thereafter) provided that, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a rights issue where shares are offered to shareholders on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of shares; (ii) an issue of shares pursuant to the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes or other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company; (iii) the exercise of options granted under any share option scheme adopted by the Company; or (iv) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement
providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, the aggregate nominal amount of the shares allotted shall not exceed the aggregate of:
20 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution, plus
(if the Directors are so authorized by a separate ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company) the nominal amount of the share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company subsequent to the passing of this Resolution (up to a maximum equivalent to 10 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of ordinary resolution no. 6).
Such mandate shall expire at the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; or
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or
the date of any revocation or variation of the mandate given under this resolution by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company at a general meeting.''
6. ''THAT subject to ordinary resolutions nos. 4 and 5 being duly passed, the general mandate granted to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the Company pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 5 be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4, provided that such extended amount shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution.''
By Order of the Board
Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.
Yan Shaochun
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 26 April 2021
Notes:
All resolutions (except for resolutions which relate purely to procedural and administrative matters) at the AGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Listing Rules and the results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the AGM. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Every member present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be lodged by post or by hand with the Company's branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (''Computershare''), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM (i.e. not later than 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 14 June 2021) or any adjournment thereof.
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy should not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the AGM and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
Where there are joint holders of any Shares, any one of such joint holders may vote at the AGM, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the AGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 10 June 2021 to Wednesday, 16 June 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be effected. In order to determine the identity of members who are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM to be held on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m., all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 June 2021.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yan Shaochun, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Dong Hua and Mr. Zheng Shifeng; the non- executive Director and Chairman of the Company is Mr. Liu Hongjun; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.
