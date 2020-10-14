Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Wisr Limited    WZR   AU0000004129

WISR LIMITED

(WZR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
0.18 AUD   0.00%
05:50pWISR : Delivers 47% Growth in Quarterly Loan Origination
PU
10/07WISR : Appendix 2A
PU
09/30WISR : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisr : Delivers 47% Growth in Quarterly Loan Origination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

ASX RELEASE

Wisr delivers step-change increase in quarterly growth, with 47%

increase in loan originations

Sydney, 15 October 2020 - Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) ("Wisr"​, or the​"Company") is pleased to announce it has delivered an accelerated quarter of new loan origination growth for the three months ending 30 September 2020 ​(Q1FY21)​.

Q1FY21 Loan Growth Highlights:

  • Record $61.9 million quarterly new loan originations1, a 47% increase on Q4FY20 ($42.2 million), and a 166% increase on the pcp (Q1FY20: $23.2 million)
  • Total loan originations of $306.7 million as at 30 September 2020
  • Successful omni-channel launch of new Secured Vehicle product in September
  • Improved Q1FY21 average credit score of 732 validates the Company's risk governance, lending model and ability to attract Australia's most creditworthy customers

LOAN GROWTH COMMENTARY:

Wisr delivered record growth results for Q1FY21, with new loan originations of $61.9 million, a 47% increase on Q4FY20 and a 166% increase on Q1FY20. The Company has now reached $306.7 million in total loan originations since inception, the most recent $50 million written in under 3 months.

  • New loan origination unaudited

Wisr Limited ACN 004 661 205

Suite 33, Level 8, 58 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

The Q1FY21 average credit score of 732 (Australian average credit score is circa 6002), is the highest average in the Company's history (Q4FY20 average was 723). Wisr's credit performance reinforces the prime nature of the Company's loan book, and customer credit quality.

Mr. Anthony Nantes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisr said, "We have an unblemished record of delivering quarter-on-quarter growth, and it's pleasing to see that growth accelerating. Delivering consistent quarter-on-quarter new loan growth throughout COVID-19, combined with the quality of customers we're attracting is a strong validation of our business model, consumer proposition and technology platforms. For millions of Australians, COVID-19 has put personal finance front-of-mind and they are looking for a smarter alternative, which Wisr is delivering."

"After delivering 47% quarter-on-quarter growth in new loan originations, we still have a small but rapidly growing market share with significant room to scale. Our new secured vehicle product has also significantly increased the total addressable market for Wisr, providing entry to $33 billion dollars3 of annual vehicle finance."

"We're excited for the quarter ahead, as Wisr's business model and commitment to the financial wellness of customers is strongly resonating in-market and driving record growth in all key financial metrics," finished Mr. Nantes.

-ends-

This announcement has been approved in accordance with the Company's Continuous Disclosure Policy and authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For further investor enquiries, please contact:

Vanessa Chidrawi

Company Secretary

E: investor@wisr.com.au

About Wisr Limited

Wisr (ASX: WZR) is Australia's first neo-lender with a commitment to the financial wellness of all Australians, through providing a smarter, fairer and wiser collection of financial products and services. Wisr provides a unique financial wellness eco-system underpinned by consumer finance products, the Wisr App to help Australians pay down debt, WisrCredit.com.au the country's only credit score comparison service, combined with content and other products that use technology to provide better outcomes for borrowers, investors and everyday Australians.

For more information visit www.wisr.com.au

  • According to data supplied by Equifax
  • Includes consumer and commercial lending segments. ABS 5601.0 LTM to Dec-19, and ABS 5671.0 LTM to Nov-18; ABS discontinued ABS 5671.0 in Nov-18.

Wisr Limited ACN 004 661 205

Suite 33, Level 8, 58 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WISR Limited published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 21:49:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WISR LIMITED
05:50pWISR : Delivers 47% Growth in Quarterly Loan Origination
PU
10/07WISR : Appendix 2A
PU
09/30WISR : Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
09/25WISR : Resignation and Appointment of Auditor
PU
09/22WISR : Release from Escrow
PU
09/08WISR : Appoints Chief Product Officer, Chief Strategy Officer
PU
08/26WISR : FY20 Results Presentation
PU
08/26WISR : FY20 Preliminary Financial Report Commentary
PU
08/05WISR : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
07/27WISR : WZR Q4FY20 Quarterly Report and Commentary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2021 -15,0 M -10,8 M -10,8 M
Net Debt 2021 225 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 203 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart WISR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisr Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,34 AUD
Last Close Price 0,19 AUD
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Nates Chief Executive Officer
John Nantes Executive Chairman
Mathew Lu Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Goodwin Chief Financial Officer
David Russell Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISR LIMITED14.29%141
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%26 743
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-20.74%16 853
ORIX CORPORATION-23.99%16 253
ACOM CO., LTD.-8.05%6 783
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED49.49%6 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group