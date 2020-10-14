Wisr : Delivers 47% Growth in Quarterly Loan Origination

Wisr delivered record growth results for Q1FY21, with new loan originations of $61.9 million, a 47% increase on Q4FY20 and a 166% increase on Q1FY20. The Company has now reached $306.7 million in total loan originations since inception, the most recent $50 million written in under 3 months.

Sydney, 15 October 2020 - Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) ("Wisr"​, or the​"Company") is pleased to announce it has delivered an accelerated quarter of new loan origination growth for the three months ending 30 September 2020 ​(Q1FY21)​.

The Q1FY21 average credit score of 732 (Australian average credit score is circa 6002), is the highest average in the Company's history (Q4FY20 average was 723). Wisr's credit performance reinforces the prime nature of the Company's loan book, and customer credit quality.

Mr. Anthony Nantes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisr said, "We have an unblemished record of delivering quarter-on-quarter growth, and it's pleasing to see that growth accelerating. Delivering consistent quarter-on-quarter new loan growth throughout COVID-19, combined with the quality of customers we're attracting is a strong validation of our business model, consumer proposition and technology platforms. For millions of Australians, COVID-19 has put personal finance front-of-mind and they are looking for a smarter alternative, which Wisr is delivering."

"After delivering 47% quarter-on-quarter growth in new loan originations, we still have a small but rapidly growing market share with significant room to scale. Our new secured vehicle product has also significantly increased the total addressable market for Wisr, providing entry to $33 billion dollars3 ​of annual vehicle finance."

"We're excited for the quarter ahead, as Wisr's business model and commitment to the financial wellness of customers is strongly resonating in-market and driving record growth in all key financial metrics," finished Mr. Nantes.

