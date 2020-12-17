Wisr : Desert Metals Commences Trading on ASX

A large EM survey is scheduled to commence in January 2021, Which will cover the prospective area between Irrida and Innouendy, as well as a large section of the craton margin covered by Desert's tenements (Figure 1).

Figure 1. EM Survey Coverage in Yellow

For more information a presentation can be downloaded from the company website www.desertmetals.com.au

Authorised by the Board of Desert Metals Limited

Rob Stuart Tony Worth Managing Director Director Phone: +61 (8) 6458 4200 Phone: +61 (8) 6458 4200

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Tony Worth, a competent person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Worth has a minimum of five years' experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Worth is a related party of the Company, being a Director, and holds securities in the Company. Mr Worth has consented to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this announcement was first released by the Company in its IPO prospectus dated 18 December 2020, and released on the ASX market announcements platform on 18 December 2020 (Prospectus). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus.