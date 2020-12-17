Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Wisr Limited    WZR   AU0000004129

WISR LIMITED

(WZR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.21 AUD   +5.00%
05:47pWISR : Desert Metals Commences Trading on ASX
PU
12/16WISR : Prospectus
PU
12/16WISR : Statement of Confirmations
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisr : Desert Metals Commences Trading on ASX

12/17/2020 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX RELEASE 18 DECEMBER 2020

ASX RELEASE:

18 December 2020

ASX CODE: DM1

BOARD:

Mr Mark Stewart

Chairman

Dr Robert Stuart

Managing Director

Mr Tony Worth

Director

HEAD OFFICE

Level 2, 41-43 Ord St. West Perth WA 6005

Phone:

+61 8 6458 4200

Email:

admin@desertmetals.com.au

Website:

www.desertmetals.com.au

DESERT METALS LTD COMMENCES TRADING ON ASX - HIGH PRIORITY NICKEL SULPHIDE TARGETS TO BE TESTED IN Q1 2021

  • Desert Metals to commence trading under ticker code DM1 following oversubscribed $5 million IPO
  • Strong conductors in ultramafic rocks at Irridia Hill and Innouendy prospects to be drill tested in Q1 2021
    • Department of Mines Programme of Work approval granted
    • Heritage clearance received at Irrida Hill
    • State Government Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) grant received to co-fund drilling - $150,000
  • 2,800 line kilometre Airborne Electromagnetic (EM) survey to commence in January 2021
  • Large ~1,665km² tenement package in the Narryer terrain on edge of Yilgarn Craton, prospective for Ni-Cu sulphide and gold mineralization

Desert Metals Limited ("Desert" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the ASX on Friday 18 December 2020 under the ticker code "DM1". Desert Metals is exploring for intrusive hosted nickel and copper on the north-west margin of the Yilgarn craton in Western Australia. The Company's oversubscribed IPO raised $5 million at $0.20 per share and Desert's market capitalisation is $11 million at the IPO Price.

Exploration Strategy

The Company's immediate focus is to drill test its two most advanced prospects at Innouendy and Irrida, where several high conductance EM anomalies have been identified. In parallel to this Desert has commissioned an extensive airborne EM survey with the expectation that this survey will generate additional targets.

All of the necessary approvals for drilling at Irrida Hill have been received, with heritage clearance negotiations underway for drilling at Innouendy. The drilling costs will be partly covered by a $150,000 EIS grant from the State Government.

www.desertmetals.com.au

1

ASX RELEASE 18 DECEMBER 2020

A large EM survey is scheduled to commence in January 2021, Which will cover the prospective area between Irrida and Innouendy, as well as a large section of the craton margin covered by Desert's tenements (Figure 1).

Figure 1. EM Survey Coverage in Yellow

For more information a presentation can be downloaded from the company website www.desertmetals.com.au

Authorised by the Board of Desert Metals Limited

Rob Stuart

Tony Worth

Managing Director

Director

Phone: +61 (8) 6458 4200

Phone: +61 (8) 6458 4200

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Tony Worth, a competent person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Worth has a minimum of five years' experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Worth is a related party of the Company, being a Director, and holds securities in the Company. Mr Worth has consented to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this announcement was first released by the Company in its IPO prospectus dated 18 December 2020, and released on the ASX market announcements platform on 18 December 2020 (Prospectus). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus.

www.desertmetals.com.au

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

WISR Limited published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 22:46:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WISR LIMITED
05:47pWISR : Desert Metals Commences Trading on ASX
PU
12/16WISR : Prospectus
PU
12/16WISR : Statement of Confirmations
PU
12/16WISR : Capital Structure
PU
12/16WISR : Top 20 Holders
PU
12/16WISR : Distribution Schedule
PU
12/16WISR : Securities Trading Policy
PU
12/16WISR : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
12/16WISR : Annual Reports for 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2020
PU
12/16WISR : Constitution
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24,1 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net income 2021 -18,2 M -13,8 M -13,8 M
Net Debt 2021 310 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 230 M 175 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart WISR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisr Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,34 AUD
Last Close Price 0,21 AUD
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Nates Chief Executive Officer
John Nantes Executive Chairman
Mathew Lu Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Goodwin Chief Financial Officer
Chris Whitehead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISR LIMITED33.33%8
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%41 897
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-8.47%19 242
ORIX CORPORATION-12.67%18 978
ACOM CO., LTD.-9.05%6 912
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED59.90%6 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ