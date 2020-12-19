Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Wistron Corporation    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

12/19/2020 | 06:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective face masks walk past broken windows of a facility run by Wistron Corp in Narsapura

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant.

Early findings of an Apple audit in the wake of violence at the Wistron plant in India's Karnataka state showed violations of its 'Supplier Code of Conduct', the Cupertino, California-based tech giant said in a statement.

Contract workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property, gear and iPhones on Dec. 12, causing millions of dollars in losses to Wistron and forcing it to shut the plant.

Apple said Wistron had failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which "led to payment delays for some workers in October and November".

Wistron on Saturday admitted some workers at the plant in Karnataka's Narasapura had not been paid properly or on time, and it was removing a top executive overseeing its India business.

Apple said it will continue to monitor Wistron's progress on corrective action.

"Our main objective is to make sure all the workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly," Apple said, adding that it continued to investigate issues at the plant, which is located some 50 km outside of the southern tech hub of Bengaluru and assembles one iPhone model.

"This is a new facility and we recognise that we made mistakes as we expanded," Wistron said in a statement. "Some of the processes we put in place to manage labor agencies and payments need to be strengthened and upgraded."

Wistron said it is re-structuring its teams and setting up 24-hour hotlines for employees to make anonymous complaints.

"Apple has sent a strong message to its suppliers, telling them unequivocally that they need to adhere to its standards," Neil Shah of Hong Kong-based tech researcher Counterpoint said.

"In the long-run it should make suppliers more cautious and likely create fewer such public-relations headaches for Apple."

MANUFACTURING SETBACK

The Apple probation will delay Wistron's smartphone production and hurt its manufacturing push in India where it had committed to invest some 13 billion rupees ($177 million) over the next five years as part of New Delhi's production-linked incentive plan for smartphone manufacturing.

Wistron had plans to make another iPhone model at the Narasapura plant and was planning to hire up to 20,000 workers in a year's time, a source told Reuters previously.

But it could not cope with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, Karnataka state officials found after an inspection of the plant following the violence.

The number of workers rose to 10,500 from the permitted 5,000 in a short span of time, the Karnataka factories department said in a report, which was reviewed by Reuters.

"The HR department has not been adequately set up with personnel of sound knowledge of labour laws," the report of the inspection, which was conducted on Dec. 13, concluded.

Wistron did respond to emails from Reuters seeking comment on the violations listed.

Other violations highlighted in the report included underpayment of wages to contract workers and housekeeping staff, and making female staff work overtime without legal authorisation.

The findings of this inspection, and another preliminary government audit, confirm the grievances over unpaid wages and poor attendance recording systems recounted in interviews to Reuters by at least half a dozen Wistron workers.

The Wistron probation will likely also dent Apple's plans to scale up in India, a market it has bet on to expand its manufacturing base beyond China.

Apple began the assembly of its first iPhone model in India via Wistron in 2017. It has now ramped up assembly operations, with Foxconn in southern India and another top supplier Pegatron is set to begin local operations.

($1 = 73.5700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Sankalp Phartiyal in New DelhiEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Alexander Smith)

By Sankalp Phartiyal and Chandini Monnappa


© Reuters 2020
All news about WISTRON CORPORATION
06:33aApple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
RE
06:32aApple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
RE
12/18Initial investigation of Wistron India violence finds 'labour violations'
RE
12/18Report following violence at wistron plant says it failed to maintain adequat..
RE
12/18Preliminary indian state labour deptartment inspection report finds wistron, ..
RE
12/17WISTRON : Indian union criticises state govt for failing to address worker woes ..
RE
12/15Wistron violence could sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans
RE
12/15TAIWANESE FIRMS EXPECT INDIA GOVERNM : trade official
RE
12/14WISTRON : Apple probes supplier after workers at Wistron plant in India rampage
RE
12/14APPLE : probes supplier after workers at Wistron plant in India rampage
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 850 B 30 185 M 30 185 M
Net income 2020 8 798 M 313 M 313 M
Net Debt 2020 18 048 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,84x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 84 012 M 2 982 M 2 984 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 212
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart WISTRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,91 TWD
Last Close Price 30,20 TWD
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Po Tuan Huang General Manager & Director
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Ching Tang Shih CFO, Head-Accounting, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Hong Po Hsieh Director
Chin Pin Peng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISTRON CORPORATION6.53%2 982
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.41.90%54 676
HP INC.19.03%31 545
GOERTEK INC.86.85%18 333
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC8.77%16 629
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-23.58%15 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ