Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Wistron Corporation    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple supplier Wistron could not manage scaled up India plant, govt report says

12/19/2020 | 03:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective face masks walk past broken windows of a facility run by Wistron Corp in Narsapura

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Apple supplier Wistron's Indian factory in Karnataka state could not cope up with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws, a government inspection has revealed following violence at the site last weekend.

Several thousand contract workers at Wistron angered over alleged non-payment of wages destroyed property, factory gear and iPhones at the plant early on Dec. 12, causing millions of dollars in losses to the Taiwanese contract manufacturer and forcing it to shut the plant.

The manpower at this plant, which assembles one iPhone model and became operational earlier this year, rose to 10,500 workers from the permitted 5,000 in a short span of time, according to a Karnataka factories department report, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

"Though 10,500 workers are employed in the factory the HR department has not been adequately set up with personnel of sound knowledge of labour laws," said the report of the inspection conducted on Dec. 13.

The report said there is a wide gap between practices followed at the factory and legal requirements.

Wistron did not respond to a request for comment.

Apple, which is conducting it's own audit at the factory, also did not comment.

Wistron introduced 12-hour shifts from the earlier eight-hour shifts at the plant in October but failed to properly address "the confusion in the minds of the workers" about their new wages inclusive of overtime, the report noted.

The company also did not inform the factories department of the new work shifts, it said.

Wistron, which also changed its attendance system in October, did not fix for two months a glitch which caused employees' presence to be incorrectly registered, the probe found.

Some other violations highlighted in the report included underpayment of wages to contract workers and housekeeping staff, and making women staff work overtime without legal authorisation.

An earlier government audit of the factory, just hours after the rampage, had also found "several labour law violations", Reuters previously reported.

Karnataka state, home to India's showpiece software services sector and global firms such as Bosh and Volvo, has previously tried to soothe investors by condemning the violence and assuring Wistron of its support.

"The company has started an internal audit, which should help it improve systems," said Gaurav Gupta, the top government official at Karnataka's Industries Department.

"We expect it will bring up solutions to improve relationships with workers and pave the way for starting operations soon."

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Chandini Monnappa and Sankalp Phartiyal


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 1.02% 198.35 Delayed Quote.26.42%
APPLE INC. -1.59% 126.655 Delayed Quote.75.31%
WISTRON CORPORATION -0.66% 30.2 End-of-day quote.6.53%
All news about WISTRON CORPORATION
03:06aApple supplier Wistron could not manage scaled up India plant, govt report sa..
RE
12/18Initial investigation of Wistron India violence finds 'labour violations'
RE
12/18Report following violence at wistron plant says it failed to maintain adequat..
RE
12/18Preliminary indian state labour deptartment inspection report finds wistron, ..
RE
12/17WISTRON : Indian union criticises state govt for failing to address worker woes ..
RE
12/15Wistron violence could sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans
RE
12/15TAIWANESE FIRMS EXPECT INDIA GOVERNM : trade official
RE
12/14WISTRON : Apple probes supplier after workers at Wistron plant in India rampage
RE
12/14APPLE : probes supplier after workers at Wistron plant in India rampage
RE
12/12Uttar Pradesh approves financial incentives for Samsung display factory
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 850 B 30 185 M 30 185 M
Net income 2020 8 798 M 313 M 313 M
Net Debt 2020 18 048 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,84x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 84 012 M 2 982 M 2 984 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 212
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart WISTRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,91 TWD
Last Close Price 30,20 TWD
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Po Tuan Huang General Manager & Director
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Ching Tang Shih CFO, Head-Accounting, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Hong Po Hsieh Director
Chin Pin Peng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISTRON CORPORATION6.53%2 982
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.45.38%56 018
HP INC.19.03%31 235
GOERTEK INC.86.85%18 038
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC11.28%17 011
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-23.20%15 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ