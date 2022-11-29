Advanced search
    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-28
27.65 TWD   +2.03%
12:28aTata in talks to buy Wistron's India facility for up to $613 mln -report
RE
11/29India's Tata in talks to buy Wistron's India facility -report
RE
11/28Factbox-A look at industrial disputes in India as Adani port faces protests
RE
India's Tata in talks to buy Wistron's India facility -report

11/29/2022 | 10:31pm EST
A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London

(Reuters) - India's Tata Group is in discussions with Taipei's Wistron Corp to buy its manufacturing facility for up to 50 billion rupees ($612.6 million), the Economic Times business daily reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Neither salt-to-software conglomerate Tata nor Wistron - one of Apple Inc's top vendors in India - immediately responded to Reuters' e-mailed requests for comment. ($1 = 81.6160 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.11% 141.17 Delayed Quote.-18.78%
WISTRON CORPORATION 2.03% 27.65 End-of-day quote.-5.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 972 B 31 348 M 31 348 M
Net income 2022 9 940 M 321 M 321 M
Net Debt 2022 75 488 M 2 435 M 2 435 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,82x
Yield 2022 8,31%
Capitalization 78 722 M 2 539 M 2 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 212
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart WISTRON CORPORATION
Wistron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WISTRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,65 TWD
Average target price 30,73 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po Tuan Huang General Manager & Director
Ching Tang Shih CFO, Head-Accounting, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yu Liang Chen Independent Director
Hsueh Jen Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON CORPORATION-5.15%2 488
HP INC.-22.46%33 665
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.52%31 942
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.40%20 008
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-53.70%10 800
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-30.80%9 618