Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wistron : Announcement for capital reduction in cash on behalf of Win Smart Co., Ltd.

01/26/2022 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/26 Time of announcement 15:24:15
Subject 
 Announcement for capital reduction in cash
on behalf of Win Smart Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/01/26 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/26
2.Reason for capital reduction:Capital reduction in cash
3.Amount of capital reduction:USD55,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:55,000,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:52.85%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:USD49,065,492.33
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:NA
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:NA
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:NA
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:NA
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/01/26
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wistron Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 07:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISTRON CORPORATION
02:36aWISTRON : Announcement for capital reduction in cash on behalf of Win Smart Co., Ltd.
PU
01/19WISTRON : Announcement to construct a factory and building on on rented land in Qianzhen S..
PU
01/19WISTRON : Announcement of obtaining the approval of the plant expansion plan for the "B3 c..
PU
01/18WISTRON : Announcement of Wistron's self-assessed consolidated financial results for 2021Q..
PU
01/07Taiwan OKs JDI Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Unit Plan
MT
2021WISTRON : According to the article 22 section 1 paragraph 3 of Regulations Governing Loani..
PU
2021WISTRON : According to the article 25 section 1 paragraph 4 of Regulations Governing Loani..
PU
2021WISTRON : Board of Directors resolved to invest in AII Holding Corporation
PU
2021EXCLUSIVE : Apple supplier Foxconn's India plant shut this week after protests -sources
RE
2021WISTRON : Announcement of acquisition of real property right-of-use assets and equipment o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WISTRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 839 B 30 265 M 30 265 M
Net income 2021 9 192 M 332 M 332 M
Net Debt 2021 77 015 M 2 779 M 2 779 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 6,84%
Capitalization 89 886 M 3 241 M 3 243 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 8 212
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart WISTRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,60 TWD
Average target price 35,90 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po Tuan Huang General Manager & Director
Ching Tang Shih CFO, Head-Accounting, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yu Liang Chen Independent Director
Hsueh Jen Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON CORPORATION8.40%3 241
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-1.30%42 335
HP INC.-7.14%38 567
GOERTEK INC.-10.07%26 488
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-16.11%21 631
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.76%20 824