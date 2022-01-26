Wistron : Announcement for capital reduction in cash on behalf of Win Smart Co., Ltd.
01/26/2022 | 02:36am EST
Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/26
Time of announcement
15:24:15
Subject
Announcement for capital reduction in cash
on behalf of Win Smart Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/01/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/26
2.Reason for capital reduction:Capital reduction in cash
3.Amount of capital reduction:USD55,000,000
4.Cancelled shares:55,000,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:52.85%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:USD49,065,492.33
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:NA
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:NA
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:NA
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:NA
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/01/26
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
