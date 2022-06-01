Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
28.40 TWD   +0.71%
WISTRON : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting the right-of-use asset
PU
05/20WISTRON : Approval of cancellation of part of new restricted employee shares by relevant authority
PU
05/11Princeton NuEnergy Raises $7M in Seed Funding for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling
PR
Wistron : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting the right-of-use asset

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 18:50:28
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,
Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting
the right-of-use asset
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Plant located in Juarez City,State of Chihuahua,Mexico
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Renew the lease conditions, transaction unit price USD$4.16 per square
meter/month raise to USD$5.28 per square meter/month. Therefore, the amount
of total rent has been increased from USD$20,790,203 to USD$23,968,704.46
and the right-of-use asset has been increased from USD$13,823,999.22 to
USD$17,178,865.20.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparties:Wistron InfoComm Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Relationship with the company : related party of the Company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
Reason for choosing the related party:For the Company's operation
considerations
The previous owner:Wistron Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Relationship with the Company:related party of the Company
The previous date and monetary amount of transfer:2020/03/01
;MXN$308,449,479.24
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
Name of related party:Wistron Mexico S.A. de C.V.
The date and price of disposal:2020/03/01;MXN$308,449,479.24
Relationship with the Company:related party of the Company
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Payment term: The monthly rent is updated from the USD$173,251.69 to
USD$219,896.37
Lease period:2021.07.01~2031.06.30
Other important terms and conditions: None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:price negotiation
The reference basis for the decision on price:Appraisal report
The decision-making unit:Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
Not applicable due to an increase in the amount of right-of-use assets
due to rent adjustments
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Not applicable due to an increase in the amount of right-of-use assets
due to rent adjustments
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
Not applicable due to an increase in the amount of right-of-use assets
due to rent adjustments
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NO
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:No
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For the Company's future operations
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:NO
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/01
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wistron Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 953 B 32 858 M 32 858 M
Net income 2022 7 312 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2022 69 166 M 2 384 M 2 384 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 6,79%
Capitalization 82 341 M 2 838 M 2 838 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 212
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart WISTRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,40 TWD
Average target price 32,97 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po Tuan Huang General Manager & Director
Ching Tang Shih CFO, Head-Accounting, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yu Liang Chen Independent Director
Hsueh Jen Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON CORPORATION-2.57%2 838
HP INC.3.11%40 913
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-11.73%37 362
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.08%20 282
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.06%18 191
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-15.29%11 878