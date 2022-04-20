Wistron : Announcement to construct dormitory and office building on rented land on behalf of Wise Cap Limited Company
04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
14:29:28
Subject
Announcement to construct dormitory and office
building on rented land on behalf of Wise Cap Limited
Company
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:To build on rented land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
To be decided.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
Total amount: about NT$2,125,000 thousands
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:To be decided.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:For business expansion.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Wistron Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:10 UTC.