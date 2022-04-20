Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-18
29.25 TWD   -0.34%
02:47aWISTRON : Announcement to construct dormitory and office building on rented land on behalf of Wise Cap Limited Company
PU
04/08WISTRON : On behalf of subsidiary (WCQ) announcement in article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
PU
03/30WISTRON : Announcement that WCL and KOE were selected as the best applicant for the "Land development and construction project"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wistron : Announcement to construct dormitory and office building on rented land on behalf of Wise Cap Limited Company

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 14:29:28
Subject 
 Announcement to construct dormitory and office
building on rented land on behalf of Wise Cap Limited
Company
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:To build on rented land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
 To be decided.
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
 Total amount: about NT$2,125,000 thousands
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:To be decided.
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:For business expansion.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/20
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wistron Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISTRON CORPORATION
02:47aWISTRON : Announcement to construct dormitory and office building on rented land on behalf..
PU
04/08WISTRON : On behalf of subsidiary (WCQ) announcement in article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulat..
PU
03/30WISTRON : Announcement that WCL and KOE were selected as the best applicant for the "Land ..
PU
03/25WISTRON : On behalf of subsidiary (WZS) announcement in article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulat..
PU
03/21WISTRON : (Supplemental announcement)Wistron disposed common shares of Wiwynn Corporation
PU
03/21An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of a 4.57666% stake in Wiwynn Corporation fr..
CI
03/18Wistron Mulls Expansion in Taiwan, Mexico
MT
03/18WISTRON : On behalf of subsidiary (WCD) announcement in article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulat..
PU
03/18An unknown buyer agreed to acquire a 4.57666% stake in Wiwynn Corporation from Wistron ..
CI
03/17WISTRON : will attend the Investor Conference Call held by Bank of America and BofA Securi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WISTRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 923 B 31 485 M 31 485 M
Net income 2022 9 584 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2022 85 834 M 2 929 M 2 929 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 7,59%
Capitalization 83 201 M 2 839 M 2 839 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 212
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart WISTRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,25 TWD
Average target price 34,91 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po Tuan Huang General Manager & Director
Ching Tang Shih CFO, Head-Accounting, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yu Liang Chen Independent Director
Hsueh Jen Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON CORPORATION0.34%2 839
HP INC.2.71%40 481
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.54%36 073
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.16%20 425
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-27.15%18 018
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-13.50%11 899