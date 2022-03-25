Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wistron : On behalf of subsidiary (WZS) announcement in article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

03/25/2022 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:16:21
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary (WZS) announcement in
article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning
of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
 (1)Name:WTZ
 (2)Relationship with lender: 100% subsidiary of Wistron Corporation
 (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):57,981,378
 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0
 (5)New loan (thousand NTD):1,668,480
 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
    recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
    allocate: Yes
 (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
    1,668,480
 (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):short-term financing needs
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
 Capital (thousand NTD): 4,932,464
 Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): -10,397,978
5.Method of calculation of interest:
 Monthly interest will be accounted at end of the year and principal will
 be paid back with interest on due date.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:Maturity repaid in full.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):25,624,038
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:32.89%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
 Wistron and the subsidiaries
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wistron Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISTRON CORPORATION
03:26aWISTRON : On behalf of subsidiary (WZS) announcement in article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulat..
PU
03/21WISTRON : (Supplemental announcement)Wistron disposed common shares of Wiwynn Corporation
PU
03/21An unknown buyer completed the acquisition of a 4.57666% stake in Wiwynn Corporation fr..
CI
03/18Wistron Mulls Expansion in Taiwan, Mexico
MT
03/18WISTRON : On behalf of subsidiary (WCD) announcement in article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulat..
PU
03/18An unknown buyer agreed to acquire a 4.57666% stake in Wiwynn Corporation from Wistron ..
CI
03/17WISTRON : will attend the Investor Conference Call held by Bank of America and BofA Securi..
PU
03/16Wistron Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/16WISTRON : BOD approved to convene 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/16WISTRON : Board of Directors resolved the issuance of new common shares for cash to sponso..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WISTRON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 921 B 32 100 M 32 100 M
Net income 2022 9 584 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2022 83 096 M 2 898 M 2 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,83x
Yield 2022 7,47%
Capitalization 84 481 M 2 946 M 2 946 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 8 212
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart WISTRON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,70 TWD
Average target price 35,37 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po Tuan Huang General Manager & Director
Ching Tang Shih CFO, Head-Accounting, Deputy GM, Spokesman
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yu Liang Chen Independent Director
Hsueh Jen Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON CORPORATION1.89%2 946
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-4.74%40 180
HP INC.2.28%39 743
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY8.12%22 063
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-16.87%20 009
GOERTEK INC.-30.31%19 950