Wistron : On behalf of subsidiary (WZS) announcement in article 22 sec.1 para.3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name:WTZ (2)Relationship with lender: 100% subsidiary of Wistron Corporation (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):57,981,378 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0 (5)New loan (thousand NTD):1,668,480 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 1,668,480 (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):short-term financing needs 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital (thousand NTD): 4,932,464 Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): -10,397,978 5.Method of calculation of interest: Monthly interest will be accounted at end of the year and principal will be paid back with interest on due date. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date:Maturity repaid in full. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):25,624,038 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:32.89% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Wistron and the subsidiaries 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None