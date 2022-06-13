Wistron : (Supplemental announcement)Announcement of signing the interior construction to build the building on rented land in the International AI Park
06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
14:36:24
Subject
(Supplemental announcement)Announcement of
signing the interior construction to build the building
on rented land in the International AI Park
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/13
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/05/06
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
Wistron's board of directors had approved to construct a factory and
building on rented land within the budget of NT$6,700,000 thousands in the
International AI Park from Hsinchu County Government on May 6, 2022.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
Wistron is now signing a interior construction contract with
Huan Mei International Co. Ltd. with a total contract amount of
NT$748,000 thousands
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None