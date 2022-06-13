Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
28.80 TWD   +0.17%
02:53aWISTRON : (Supplemental announcement)Announcement of signing the interior construction to build the building on rented land in the International AI Park
PU
06/01WISTRON : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting the right-of-use asset
PU
05/20WISTRON : Approval of cancellation of part of new restricted employee shares by relevant authority
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wistron : (Supplemental announcement)Announcement of signing the interior construction to build the building on rented land in the International AI Park

06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 14:36:24
Subject 
 (Supplemental announcement)Announcement of
signing the interior construction to build the building
on rented land in the International AI Park
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/13
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/05/06
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
Wistron's board of directors had approved to construct a factory and
building on rented land within the budget of NT$6,700,000 thousands in the
International AI Park from Hsinchu County Government on May 6, 2022.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
Wistron is now signing a interior construction contract with
Huan Mei International Co. Ltd. with a total contract amount of
NT$748,000 thousands
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wistron Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
