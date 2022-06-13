Wistron : (Supplemental announcement)Announcement of signing the interior construction to build the building on rented land in the International AI Park

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/13 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2022/05/06 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: Wistron's board of directors had approved to construct a factory and building on rented land within the budget of NT$6,700,000 thousands in the International AI Park from Hsinchu County Government on May 6, 2022. 4.Reason for change and its main content: Wistron is now signing a interior construction contract with Huan Mei International Co. Ltd. with a total contract amount of NT$748,000 thousands 5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:None 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None