Wistron : The important resolutions of Wistron's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved the amendments to the "Articles of Incorporation". 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved the issuance of new common shares for cash to sponsor the issuance of GDR and/or the issuance of new common shares for cash through public offering and/or the issuance of new common shares for cash through private placement and/or the issuance of new common shares for cash to sponsor the issuance of GDR through private placement. (2)Approved the amendments to the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders' Meeting". (3)Approved the amendments to the "Procedures of Asset Acquisition and Disposal". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None