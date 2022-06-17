Wistron : The important resolutions of Wistron's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
06/17/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
14:50:55
Subject
The important resolutions of Wistron's
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments to the "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved the issuance of new common shares for cash to sponsor the
issuance of GDR and/or the issuance of new common shares for cash
through public offering and/or the issuance of new common shares for
cash through private placement and/or the issuance of new common shares
for cash to sponsor the issuance of GDR through private placement.
(2)Approved the amendments to the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'
Meeting".
(3)Approved the amendments to the "Procedures of Asset Acquisition and
Disposal".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None