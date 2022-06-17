Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Wistron Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3231   TW0003231007

WISTRON CORPORATION

(3231)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-15
28.85 TWD   -0.17%
03:13aWISTRON : To announce the adjustment of cash dividends payout ratio
PU
03:13aWISTRON : To announce the ex-dividend record date of year 2022
PU
03:13aWISTRON : The important resolutions of Wistron's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Wistron : The important resolutions of Wistron's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

06/17/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 14:50:55
Subject 
 The important resolutions of Wistron's
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/17
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
 Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Approved the amendments to the "Articles of Incorporation".
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Approved the Business Report and Financial Statements of 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 (1)Approved the issuance of new common shares for cash to sponsor the
    issuance of GDR and/or the issuance of new common shares for cash
    through public offering and/or the issuance of new common shares for
    cash through private placement and/or the issuance of new common shares
    for cash to sponsor the issuance of GDR through private placement.
 (2)Approved the amendments to the "Rules and Procedures of Shareholders'
    Meeting".
 (3)Approved the amendments to the "Procedures of Asset Acquisition and
    Disposal".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wistron Corporation published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
