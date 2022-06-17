Wistron : To announce the adjustment of cash dividends payout ratio

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/06/17 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: NT$2,200 of cash dividend per 1,000 shares; totally NT$6,257,862,710 allocated for cash dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: NT$2,200.11602 of cash dividend per 1,000 shares; totally NT$6,257,862,710 allocated for cash dividend. 4.Reason for the change: Since part of the New Restricted Employee Shares were cancelled, the total numbers of shares outstanding were changed and the payout ratio of cash dividends is adjusted accordingly. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA