Wistron : To announce the adjustment of cash dividends payout ratio
06/17/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
14:51:21
Subject
To announce the adjustment of cash
dividends payout ratio
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/06/17
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
NT$2,200 of cash dividend per 1,000 shares; totally NT$6,257,862,710
allocated for cash dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
NT$2,200.11602 of cash dividend per 1,000 shares; totally NT$6,257,862,710
allocated for cash dividend.
4.Reason for the change:
Since part of the New Restricted Employee Shares were cancelled, the total
numbers of shares outstanding were changed and the payout ratio of cash
dividends is adjusted accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA