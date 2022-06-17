Wistron : To announce the ex-dividend record date of year 2022

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/17 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: NT$2,200.11602 of cash dividend per 1,000 shares; Totally NT$6,257,862,710 allocated for cash dividend. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividend payment date:2022/07/29