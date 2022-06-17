Wistron : To announce the ex-dividend record date of year 2022
06/17/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Wistron Corporation
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
14:51:51
Subject
To announce the ex-dividend record date of
year 2022
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/17
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$2,200.11602 of cash dividend per 1,000 shares; Totally NT$6,257,862,710
allocated for cash dividend.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend payment date:2022/07/29