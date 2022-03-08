Log in
    4953   TW0004953005

WISTRON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES CORPORATION

(4953)
  Report
Wistron Information Technology & Services : ITS BOD proposed dividend distribution

03/08/2022 | 06:33am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Wistron Information Technology& Services Corp
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 19:26:32
Subject 
 Wistron ITS BOD proposed dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 4.6
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$ 0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$ 304,773,405
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$ 0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):NT$ 0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Wistron Information Technology & Services Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
