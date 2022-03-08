Wistron Information Technology & Services : ITS BOD proposed dividend distribution
03/08/2022 | 06:33am EST
Provided by: Wistron Information Technology& Services Corp
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
19:26:32
Subject
Wistron ITS BOD proposed dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 4.6
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$ 0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$ 304,773,405
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$ 0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):NT$ 0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Wistron Information Technology & Services Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:32:03 UTC.