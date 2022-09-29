Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending August, 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-September 8, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for August 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 8.54 billion, an increase of 3.58% from the previous month and an increase of 46.90% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through August 2022 totaled NT$ 56.41 billion.