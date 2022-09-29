Advanced search
    6285   TW0006285000

WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION

(6285)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
81.00 TWD   -5.92%
12:44aWistron Neweb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending August, 2022
PU
08/30Wistron Neweb : WNC Investor Conference 2022
PU
08/08Wistron Neweb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending July, 2022
PU
Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending August, 2022

09/29/2022 | 12:44am EDT
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending August, 2022
| 2022-09-27 11:10:44

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-September 8, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for August 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 8.54 billion, an increase of 3.58% from the previous month and an increase of 46.90% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through August 2022 totaled NT$ 56.41 billion.

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Sales Report（Consolidated）

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2022

2021

Increase
(Decrease)%

August

8,539,157

5,813,002

46.90%

January through August

56,414,579

42,402,005

33.05%

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 04:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85 366 M 2 686 M 2 686 M
Net income 2022 2 131 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net Debt 2022 7 946 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 32 111 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 454
Free-Float 68,7%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 81,00 TWD
Average target price 88,70 TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fen Chiung Sung Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hong Po Hsieh Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yung Chen Hung Independent Director
Neng Pai Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION3.85%1 011
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-49.15%926
KMW INC.-34.26%796
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-4.87%693
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.9.34%512
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA-7.44%247