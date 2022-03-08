Log in
    6285   TW0006285000

WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION

(6285)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending February, 2022

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending February, 2022
| 2022-03-08 17:38:12

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-March 8, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for February 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 5.42 billion,a decrease of 20.35% from the previous month andan increase of29.64%from the same month last year.Revenue for January through February 2022 totaled NT$ 12.24 billion.

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Sales Report（Consolidated）

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2022

2021

Increase
(Decrease)%

February

5,424,704

4,184,499

29.64%

January through February

12,235,338

9,596,216

27.50%

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
05:11aWISTRON NEWEB : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending February, 2022
PU
03/01WNC and Movandi Partner to Deliver Innovative Dual-Band 5G mmWave Smart Repeaters
CI
02/22WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement on behalf of NeWeb Holding Corporation on the completion of a..
PU
02/20WISTRON NEWEB : WNC included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022
PU
02/18WISTRON NEWEB : WNC invited by JP Morgan to attend the Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022
PU
02/08WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending January, 2022
PU
01/21WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement of the BOD's resolution for dividends distribution on behalf ..
PU
01/21WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement of capital reduction in cash on behalf of NeWeb Holding Corpo..
PU
01/18WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement of the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for..
PU
01/07WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending December, 2021
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 66 600 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
Net income 2021 1 277 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net cash 2021 1 688 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 27 482 M 972 M 972 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 9 454
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 69,30 TWD
Average target price 82,10 TWD
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fen Chiung Sung Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hong Po Hsieh Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yung Chen Hung Independent Director
Neng Pai Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-11.15%972
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-7.63%3 221
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.5.06%3 014
KMW INC.-24.91%999
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED2.36%803
NETGEAR, INC.-10.37%750