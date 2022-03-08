Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending February, 2022
03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending February, 2022
| 2022-03-08 17:38:12
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-March 8, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for February 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 5.42 billion,a decrease of 20.35% from the previous month andan increase of29.64%from the same month last year.Revenue for January through February 2022 totaled NT$ 12.24 billion.
