Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending February, 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-March 8, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for February 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 5.42 billion,a decrease of 20.35% from the previous month andan increase of29.64%from the same month last year.Revenue for January through February 2022 totaled NT$ 12.24 billion.