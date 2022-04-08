Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending March, 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-April 8, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for March 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 7.22 billion, an increase of 33.10% from the previous month and an increase of 25.63% from the same month last year.

Revenue for January through March 2022 totaled NT$ 19.46 billion.