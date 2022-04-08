Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending March, 2022
04/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending March, 2022
| 2022-04-08 19:13:33
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-April 8, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for March 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 7.22 billion, an increase of 33.10% from the previous month and an increase of 25.63% from the same month last year.
Revenue for January through March 2022 totaled NT$ 19.46 billion.
Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:08 UTC.