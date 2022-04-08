Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron NeWeb Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6285   TW0006285000

WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION

(6285)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
70.80 TWD   -1.39%
03/15WISTRON NEWEB : Investor Conference
PU
03/15WISTRON NEWEB : WNC invited by BofA Securities to attend the 2022 APAC TMT Conference
PU
03/09WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement on the Approval of the 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements by the BOD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending March, 2022

04/08/2022 | 08:20am EDT
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending March, 2022
| 2022-04-08 19:13:33

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-April 8, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for March 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 7.22 billion, an increase of 33.10% from the previous month and an increase of 25.63% from the same month last year.
Revenue for January through March 2022 totaled NT$ 19.46 billion.

*Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Sales Report（Consolidated）

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2022

2021

Increase
(Decrease)%

March

7,220,525

5,747,371

25.63%

January through March

19,455,863

15,343,587

26.80%

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 79 871 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
Net income 2022 1 958 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
Net cash 2022 657 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 28 076 M 973 M 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 9 454
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 70,80 TWD
Average target price 82,10 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fen Chiung Sung Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hong Po Hsieh Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yung Chen Hung Independent Director
Neng Pai Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-9.23%973
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.3.53%2 952
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-23.32%2 657
KMW INC.-20.05%1 072
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED14.38%909
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.50.11%701