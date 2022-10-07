Wistron NeWeb : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending September, 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-October 7, 2022-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for September 2022. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 9.75 billion, an increase of 14.16% from the previous month and an increase of 68.82% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through September 2022 totaled NT$ 66.16 billion.