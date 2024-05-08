Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-May 8, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for April 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 10.00 billion, an increase of 3.16% from the previous month and an increase of 29.40% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through April 2024 totaled NT$ 35.59 billion.
*Year 2024 figures have not been auditedSales Report（Consolidated）
Unit：NT$ Thousand
Net Sales
2024
2023
|Increase(Decrease)％
April
10,003,217
7,730,256
29.40%
January through April
35,587,796
32,996,729
7.85%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 11:06:15 UTC.