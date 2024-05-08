Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-May 8, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for April 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 10.00 billion, an increase of 3.16% from the previous month and an increase of 29.40% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through April 2024 totaled NT$ 35.59 billion.

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited

Sales Report（Consolidated）

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2024

2023

Increase(Decrease)％

April

10,003,217

7,730,256

29.40%

January through April

35,587,796

32,996,729

7.85%

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 11:06:15 UTC.