Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-May 8, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for April 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 10.00 billion, an increase of 3.16% from the previous month and an increase of 29.40% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through April 2024 totaled NT$ 35.59 billion.

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited

Unit：NT$ Thousand