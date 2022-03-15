Log in
    6285   TW0006285000

WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION

(6285)
Wistron NeWeb : Investor Conference

03/15/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Investor Conference

March 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation is being delivered to the recipient. The sole purpose of this presentation is to assist the recipient in understanding Wistron NeWeb Corporation ( WNC ). This presentation is not intended to form the basis of a decision to purchase securities or any other investment decision and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation for the sale or purchase of securities. Neither the information contained in this presentation nor any further information made available in connection with the subject matter contained herein will form the basis of any contract.

This presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to contain all the information that a prospective purchaser may need. The information contained herein is based on publicly available information and sources, which we believe to be reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete. The recipient of this presentation must make its own investigation and assessment of the ideas and concepts presented herein. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is or will be made or given and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by WNC or by any of its directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers, in relation to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation or any other written or oral information made available in connection with the ideas and concepts presented herein. Any responsibility or liability for any such information is expressly disclaimed.

This presentation is private and confidential and is being made available to the recipient on the express understanding that it will be kept confidential and that the recipient shall not copy, reproduce, distribute or pass to third parties this presentation in whole or in part at any time. This presentation is the property of WNC and the recipient agrees that it will, on request, promptly return this presentation and all other information supplied in connection with the ideas and concepts presented herein, without retaining any copies.

In furnishing this presentation, WNC undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information, or to update, or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent in, this presentation or any other information made available in connection with the ideas and concepts presented herein.

2

4Q 2021 Income Statement QoQ (Consolidated)

(in NT$ million)

4Q 2021

3Q 2021

QoQ

Amount

%

Amount

%

%

Net Revenue

19,053

100.0

17,330

100.0

9.9

Realized Gross Profit

1,939

10.2

1,925

11.1

0.7

Operating Expense

1,744

9.2

1,673

9.6

4.2

Operating Income

195

1.0

252

1.5

-22.6

Non-operating Income/(Loss)

204

1.1

166

0.9

PBT

399

2.1

418

2.4

-4.5

PAT

332

1.7

334

1.9

-0.6

Total shares (M) Outstanding shares (M) EPS (@NTD/share)

396.56

397.34

390.97

390.61

0.85

0.85

3

2021 Income Statement YoY (Consolidated)

(in NT$ million)

2021

2020

YoY

Amount

%

Amount

%

%

Net Revenue

67,230

100.0

62,649

100.0

7.3

Realized Gross Profit

7,254

10.8

6,951

11.1

4.4

Operating Expense

6,373

9.5

5,478

8.7

16.3

Operating Income

881

1.3

1,473

2.4

-40.2

Non-operating Income/(Loss)

531

0.8

253

0.4

PBT

1,412

2.1

1,726

2.8

-18.2

PAT

1,232

1.8

1,467

2.3

-16.0

Total shares (M) Outstanding shares (M) EPS (@NTD/share)

396.56397.62

390.97390.15

3.153.76

4

2021/12/31 Balance Sheet (Consolidated)

(in NT$ million)

2021/12/31

2021/09/30

QoQ

2020/12/31

YoY

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Cash & ST Investments

4,029

9

3,710

9

319

9

6,193

16

(2,164)

-35

A/R

15,404

35

12,963

31

2,441

19

13,342

35

2,062

15

Inventory

13,449

30

14,157

34

(708)

-5

8,277

22

5,172

62

Other Current Assets

593

1

647

1

(54)

-8

377

1

216

57

Total Current Assets

33,475

75

31,477

75

1,998

6

28,189

74

5,286

19

LT Equity Investments

139

0

152

0

(13)

-9

175

0

(36)

-21

Property, Plant and Equipment

8,214

19

7,772

19

442

6

7,044

19

1,170

17

Others Assets

2,669

6

2,598

6

71

3

2,531

7

138

5

Total Assets

44,497

100

41,998

100

2,499

6

37,939

100

6,558

17

ST Borrowing

6,766

15

5,282

13

1,484

28

1,949

5

4,817

247

A/P

11,418

26

11,643

28

(225)

-2

10,781

28

637

6

Other Current Liabilities

5,746

13

5,055

12

691

14

5,219

15

527

10

Other Liabilities

3,564

8

3,439

8

125

4

3,204

8

360

11

Total Liabilities

27,494

62

25,419

61

2,075

8

21,153

56

6,341

30

Shareholder's Equity

17,003

38

16,579

39

424

3

16,786

44

217

1

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
