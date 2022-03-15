Wistron NeWeb : Investor Conference

This presentation is being delivered to the recipient. The sole purpose of this presentation is to assist the recipient in understanding Wistron NeWeb Corporation ( WNC ). This presentation is not intended to form the basis of a decision to purchase securities or any other investment decision and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation for the sale or purchase of securities. Neither the information contained in this presentation nor any further information made available in connection with the subject matter contained herein will form the basis of any contract.
This presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to contain all the information that a prospective purchaser may need. The information contained herein is based on publicly available information and sources, which we believe to be reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete. The recipient of this presentation must make its own investigation and assessment of the ideas and concepts presented herein. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is or will be made or given and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by WNC or by any of its directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers, in relation to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation or any other written or oral information made available in connection with the ideas and concepts presented herein. Any responsibility or liability for any such information is expressly disclaimed.
This presentation is private and confidential and is being made available to the recipient on the express understanding that it will be kept confidential and that the recipient shall not copy, reproduce, distribute or pass to third parties this presentation in whole or in part at any time. This presentation is the property of WNC and the recipient agrees that it will, on request, promptly return this presentation and all other information supplied in connection with the ideas and concepts presented herein, without retaining any copies.
In furnishing this presentation, WNC undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information, or to update, or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent in, this presentation or any other information made available in connection with the ideas and concepts presented herein.
2
4Q 2021 Income Statement QoQ (Consolidated)
(in NT$ million)
4Q 2021
3Q 2021
QoQ
Amount
%
Amount
%
%
Net Revenue
19,053
100.0
17,330
100.0
9.9
Realized Gross Profit
1,939
10.2
1,925
11.1
0.7
Operating Expense
1,744
9.2
1,673
9.6
4.2
Operating Income
195
1.0
252
1.5
-22.6
Non-operating Income/(Loss)
204
1.1
166
0.9
PBT
399
2.1
418
2.4
-4.5
PAT
332
1.7
334
1.9
-0.6
Total shares (M) Outstanding shares (M) EPS (@NTD/share)
396.56
397.34
390.97
390.61
0.85
0.85
3
2021 Income Statement YoY (Consolidated)
(in NT$ million)
2021
2020
YoY
Amount
%
Amount
%
%
Net Revenue
67,230
100.0
62,649
100.0
7.3
Realized Gross Profit
7,254
10.8
6,951
11.1
4.4
Operating Expense
6,373
9.5
5,478
8.7
16.3
Operating Income
881
1.3
1,473
2.4
-40.2
Non-operating Income/(Loss)
531
0.8
253
0.4
PBT
1,412
2.1
1,726
2.8
-18.2
PAT
1,232
1.8
1,467
2.3
-16.0
Total shares (M) Outstanding shares (M) EPS (@NTD/share)
396.56397.62
390.97390.15
3.153.76
4
2021/12/31 Balance Sheet (Consolidated)
(in NT$ million)
2021/12/31
2021/09/30
QoQ
2020/12/31
YoY
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Cash & ST Investments
4,029
9
3,710
9
319
9
6,193
16
(2,164)
-35
A/R
15,404
35
12,963
31
2,441
19
13,342
35
2,062
15
Inventory
13,449
30
14,157
34
(708)
-5
8,277
22
5,172
62
Other Current Assets
593
1
647
1
(54)
-8
377
1
216
57
Total Current Assets
33,475
75
31,477
75
1,998
6
28,189
74
5,286
19
LT Equity Investments
139
0
152
0
(13)
-9
175
0
(36)
-21
Property, Plant and Equipment
8,214
19
7,772
19
442
6
7,044
19
1,170
17
Others Assets
2,669
6
2,598
6
71
3
2,531
7
138
5
Total Assets
44,497
100
41,998
100
2,499
6
37,939
100
6,558
17
ST Borrowing
6,766
15
5,282
13
1,484
28
1,949
5
4,817
247
A/P
11,418
26
11,643
28
(225)
-2
10,781
28
637
6
Other Current Liabilities
5,746
13
5,055
12
691
14
5,219
15
527
10
Other Liabilities
3,564
8
3,439
8
125
4
3,204
8
360
11
Total Liabilities
27,494
62
25,419
61
2,075
8
21,153
56
6,341
30
Shareholder's Equity
17,003
38
16,579
39
424
3
16,786
44
217
1
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 11:01:01 UTC.