Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.- August 8, 2023-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for July 2023. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 9.42 billion, a decrease of 2.65% from the previous month and an increase of 14.22% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through July 2023 totaled NT$ 61.31 billion.

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited

Sales Report（Consolidated）

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2023

2022

Increase(Decrease)%

July

9,416,592

8,243,938

14.22%

January through July

61,310,202

47,875,422

28.06%

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 10:08:37 UTC.