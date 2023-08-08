Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.- August 8, 2023-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for July 2023. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 9.42 billion, a decrease of 2.65% from the previous month and an increase of 14.22% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through July 2023 totaled NT$ 61.31 billion.

*Year 2023 figures have not been audited

Unit：NT$ Thousand