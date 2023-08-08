Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.- August 8, 2023-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for July 2023. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 9.42 billion, a decrease of 2.65% from the previous month and an increase of 14.22% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through July 2023 totaled NT$ 61.31 billion.
*Year 2023 figures have not been auditedSales Report（Consolidated）
Unit：NT$ Thousand
Net Sales
2023
2022
Increase(Decrease)%
July
9,416,592
8,243,938
14.22%
January through July
61,310,202
47,875,422
28.06%
Disclaimer
Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 10:08:37 UTC.