Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-April 8, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for March 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 9.7 billion, an increase of 29.62% from the previous month and an increase of 3.53% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through March 2024 totaled NT$ 25.58 billion.

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited

Unit：NT$ Thousand