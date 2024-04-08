Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-April 8, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for March 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 9.7 billion, an increase of 29.62% from the previous month and an increase of 3.53% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through March 2024 totaled NT$ 25.58 billion.
*Year 2024 figures have not been auditedSales Report（Consolidated）
Unit：NT$ Thousand
Net Sales
2024
2023
|Increase(Decrease)％
March
9,697,020
9,366,525
3.53%
January through March
25,584,579
25,266,473
1.26%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 09:35:08 UTC.