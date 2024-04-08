Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-April 8, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for March 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 9.7 billion, an increase of 29.62% from the previous month and an increase of 3.53% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through March 2024 totaled NT$ 25.58 billion.

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited

Sales Report（Consolidated）

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2024

2023

Increase(Decrease)％

March

9,697,020

9,366,525

3.53%

January through March

25,584,579

25,266,473

1.26%

