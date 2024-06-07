Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-Jun 7, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for May 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 10.33 billion, an increase of 3.29% from the previous month and an increase of 12.02% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through May 2024 totaled NT$ 45.92 billion.
*Year 2024 figures have not been auditedSales Report（Consolidated）
Unit：NT$ Thousand
Net Sales
2024
2023
|Increase(Decrease)％
May
10,332,377
9,223,519
12.02%
January through May
45,920,173
42,220,248
8.76%
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 09:05:00 UTC.