Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-Jun 7, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for May 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 10.33 billion, an increase of 3.29% from the previous month and an increase of 12.02% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through May 2024 totaled NT$ 45.92 billion.

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited

Sales Report（Consolidated）

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2024

2023

Increase(Decrease)％

May

10,332,377

9,223,519

12.02%

January through May

45,920,173

42,220,248

8.76%

