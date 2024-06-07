Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C.-Jun 7, 2024-WNC (TAIEX: 6285) today announced its net revenue for May 2024. On a consolidated basis, net revenue was NT$ 10.33 billion, an increase of 3.29% from the previous month and an increase of 12.02% from the same month last year. Revenue for January through May 2024 totaled NT$ 45.92 billion.

*Year 2024 figures have not been audited

Unit：NT$ Thousand