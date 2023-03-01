Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron NeWeb Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6285   TW0006285000

WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION

(6285)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
84.40 TWD   +0.12%
05:05aWistron Neweb : WNC and EdgeQ to Introduce World's First All-in-One, Multi-Mode 4G/5G Small Cell
PU
02/17Wistron Neweb : WNC is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend its investor conference.
PU
02/08Wistron Neweb : January, 2023 Sales Report
PU
Wistron NeWeb : WNC and EdgeQ to Introduce World's First All-in-One, Multi-Mode 4G/5G Small Cell

03/01/2023 | 05:05am EST
WNC's Newest Small Cell Leverages EdgeQ's Base Station-on-a Chip to Scale Enterprise Networks at Breakthrough Economics and Performance Throughput

Hsinchu, TAIWAN - Mar 1, 2023 - Wistron NeWeb Corp. (WNC), a leading provider of communications solutions, and EdgeQ Inc, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, have partnered to introduce the world's first software-defined, multi-mode 4G/5G small cell at this year's Mobile World Congress Barcelona. The collaboration between the two companies enables a new paradigm for telco operators and enterprise customers looking for a singular design that converges 4G and 5G networks, spans indoor and outdoor environments, scales across multiple antennas, and offers field-upgradeable software within a compact unit for frictionless deployment.


WNC's newest small cell (LAS1) offers a converged 4G and 5G network that is field upgradable through software with a modular RF antenna design. Supporting Power over Ethernet, the all-in-one small cell integrates compute, connectivity, and cloud functionalities while achieving up to 5 Gbps throughput. Samples of the LAS1 are now available.


"WNC has implemented the world's first dual Radio Access Technology (RAT) small cell product based on EdgeQ's solution," said Stephen Sek, Chief of Technology, US & EU Technology Centers, WNC. "With our proprietary 2T2R & 4T4R antenna design and an extremely power-efficient EIRP of up to 30 dBm, we are well-positioned to support the next generation of applications requiring over 1 Gbps of user throughput."


The partnership between WNC and EdgeQ validates how open innovation at the silicon level drives new performance dimensions at breakthrough economics. The highly scalable, flexibly adaptive EdgeQ platform targets both gNB and O-RAN applications in a completely softwarized manner. By compacting 4G, 5G, and compute into a single-chip, EdgeQ enables an all-in-one small cell with fully integrated Radio Unit (RU), Distributed Unit (DU), and Central Unit (CU); L1, L2, L3 stacks, and fully inclusive ORAN splits. The scalable architecture packs unprecedented throughput performance across a large set of concurrent users, but all within a compact power envelope enabling Power-Over-Ethernet.


"EdgeQ has imagined a highly flexible, softwarized 5G platform that is cohesive, low power, and remarkably disruptive. Together with WNC, we are introducing to the industry an elegant design that can fulfill the many dimensions of 5G, all the while driving towards new economics and operating simplicity like Wi-Fi," said Adil Kidwai, Head of Product Management at EdgeQ.


The WNC LAS1 small cell and EdgeQ's Base Station-on-a-Chip can be seen at xxxx.


To learn more about WNC's LAS1 small cell, please visit https://www.wnc.com.tw
To learn more about how EdgeQ is pioneering the 5G infrastructure market, please visit https://www.edgeq.io./



About EdgeQ

EdgeQ is a leading innovator in 5G systems-on-a-chip. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices in San Diego, CA and Bangalore, India. Led by executives from Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom, EdgeQ is pioneering converged connectivity and AI that is fully software-customizable and programmable. The company is backed by world-renowned investors. To learn more about EdgeQ, visit https://www.edgeq.io./

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 10:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 94 170 M 3 068 M 3 068 M
Net income 2022 3 115 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 8 861 M 289 M 289 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 6,34%
Capitalization 33 354 M 1 086 M 1 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 454
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 84,40 TWD
Average target price 106,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fen Chiung Sung Chief Financial Officer
Hong Po Hsieh Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Horen Chen Chief Technology Officer
Neng Pai Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION7.65%1 086
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.23.17%1 213
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-3.99%686
EVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT SA-0.45%316
ITERIS, INC.55.63%206
KVH INDUSTRIES, INC.-0.20%190