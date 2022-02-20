Log in
    6285   TW0006285000

WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION

(6285)
Wistron NeWeb : WNC included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022

02/20/2022 | 11:01pm EST
WNC included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022
| 2022-02-21 11:36:29

Hsinchu, Taiwan-February 21, 2022-International sustainability rating agency S&P Global recently released its 2022 Sustainability Yearbook. WNC is honored to be selected as a member for this year's Yearbook. More than 7,500 companies from around the world were invited to participate in assessment this year. In the communications equipment industry (CMT) which WNC is associated with, a total of 60 companies participated in assessment, and only three were included in the Yearbook, namely Cisco, Ericsson, and WNC. This makes WNC the only network communications company in Taiwan to be selected for the Yearbook.

In 2011, WNC published its first CSR report. The report has undergone third party verification annually since 2013, and from 2015 onward WNC has been honored annually at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA) for its efforts in CSR. For some years, WNC has participated in assessments conducted by CDP, EcoVadis and other international rating agencies, to improve the quality and comprehensiveness of its sustainability reporting. It has also established quality, environment, energy, occupational safety and health, and information security management systems to optimize the quality of its products and services, implement environmentally-friendly measures in its operations, and ensure the safety of work environments.

To incorporate ESG criteria into company operations, WNC has implemented programs to optimize energy usage efficiency, increase the amount of renewable energy in total energy use, and facilitate green product design. WNC has publicly expressed its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and is taking steps to identify risks and opportunities brought about by climate change, evaluate the potential impact of climate change on its operations and financial performance, and formulate measures to mitigate and manage said impact. In terms of social responsibility, WNC has established a number of internal communication channels and talent development programs for its employees. In addition, WNC is providing long-term subsidies to several university service clubs, is sponsoring elementary schools in rural areas to help support heritage education, and has taken action to assist social welfare groups, social enterprises, and local farmers. WNC is also improving its corporate governance in accordance with the recommendations in the Financial Supervisory Commission's Corporate Governance 3.0 - Sustainable Development Roadmap to enhance its operational flexibility and resilience as well as its sustainable competitiveness.

About WNC

Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) specializes in the design and development of cutting-edge communication products. WNC's technical expertise ranges across applications from broadband, broadcasting, multimedia, and the IoT to wireline and wireless communications, with a product scope covering solutions in network communications, digital home products, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). For more information, please visit: www.wnc.com.tw.

Media Contact
  • Molly Lin
  • Associate Vice President
  • Marketing and Corporate Communication Division
  • Tel.: +886-3-666-7799 Ext.: 3888
  • E-mail: molly.lin@wnc.com.tw

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
