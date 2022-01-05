Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron NeWeb Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6285   TW0006285000

WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION

(6285)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wistron NeWeb : WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend its investor conference

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Wistron NeWeb Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/05 Time of announcement 17:16:13
Subject 
 WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend
its investor conference
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/06
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 PM (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend
its investor conference
(2)Provide an overview of the company's operational
and financial results
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
04:58aWISTRON NEWEB : WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend its investor conference
PU
01/02WISTRON NEWEB : WNC to Exhibit Innovative Products Featuring Boundless Connectivity at CES..
PU
2021WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement on the merger between NEWEB VIETNAM CO., LTD. and WNC VIETNAM..
PU
2021WISTRON NEWEB : WNC Wins Hsinchu Science Park Innovative Product Award for 5G Network Infr..
PU
2021WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement of Monthly Sales Ending November, 2021
PU
2021WISTRON NEWEB : WNC invited by Cathay Securities to attend the 4Q21 Cathay Securities Onli..
PU
2021WISTRON NEWEB : Announcement on the completion of the redemption and cancellation of certa..
PU
2021WISTRON NEWEB : WNC honored with Bronze Medal at 2021 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awar..
PU
2021WISTRON NEWEB : WNC recognized in CES 2022 Innovation Awards for 5G ODU
PU
2021WNC invited by KGI Securities to attend its Investor Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 66 390 M 2 405 M 2 405 M
Net income 2021 1 269 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net cash 2021 1 688 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 30 138 M 1 095 M 1 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 454
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wistron NeWeb Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 76,00 TWD
Average target price 84,08 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Gau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fen Chiung Sung Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hong Po Hsieh Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Yung Chen Hung Independent Director
Neng Pai Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-2.56%1 095
NAVINFO CO., LTD.0.94%5 988
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.0.94%2 872
KMW INC.-0.24%1 365
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED1.22%798
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.1.80%473