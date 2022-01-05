Wistron NeWeb : WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend its investor conference
01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Wistron NeWeb Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/05
Time of announcement
17:16:13
Subject
WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend
its investor conference
Date of events
2022/01/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/06
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 PM (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend
its investor conference
(2)Provide an overview of the company's operational
and financial results
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.