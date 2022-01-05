Wistron NeWeb : WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend its investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/06 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 PM (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)WNC invited by MasterLink Securities to attend its investor conference (2)Provide an overview of the company's operational and financial results 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None