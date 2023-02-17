Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Wistron NeWeb Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6285   TW0006285000

WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION

(6285)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
87.60 TWD   +1.51%
12:56aWistron Neweb : WNC is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend its investor conference.
PU
02/08Wistron Neweb : January, 2023 Sales Report
PU
01/06Wistron Neweb : December, 2022 Sales Report
PU
Summary 
Summary

Wistron NeWeb : WNC is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend its investor conference.

02/17/2023 | 12:56am EST
Company code:6285

No:1

Subject:WNC is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend its investor conference.

To which item it meets:article 4 paragraph 12

Date of events:2023/02/16

Contents:

  • Date of institutional investor conference: 2023/02/16
  • Time of institutional investor conference: 13: 30 PM(Taiwan Time)
  • Location of institutional investor conference: Regent Taipei
  • Outline of institutional investor conference:
    • WNC is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend its investor conference.
    • Provide an overview of the company's operational and financial results
  • Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 05:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 93 898 M 3 095 M 3 095 M
Net income 2022 3 113 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 8 861 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 34 618 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 454
Free-Float 68,7%
