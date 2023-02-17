Wistron NeWeb : WNC is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend its investor conference.

Company code:6285
No:1
Subject:WNC is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend its investor conference.
To which item it meets:article 4 paragraph 12
Date of events:2023/02/16
Contents:
-
Date of institutional investor conference: 2023/02/16
-
Time of institutional investor conference: 13: 30 PM(Taiwan Time)
-
Location of institutional investor conference: Regent Taipei
-
Outline of institutional investor conference:
-
WNC is invited by Yuanta Securities to attend its investor conference.
-
Provide an overview of the company's operational and financial results
-
Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Disclaimer
Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 05:55:05 UTC.