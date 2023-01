Wisynco Group Limited advises that its Annual General Meeting will be held in-person at the AC Hotel in Kingston on Thursday 16th February 2023, commencing at 10am.

Both the Notice of the meeting and the Resolutions to be proposed are attached. The full annual report can be accessed either from the JSE website or from Wisynco at https://wisynco.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Wisynco-2022-Annual-Report.pdf

For shareholders who are unable to attend, but wish to vote on the resolutions, the Form of Proxy is also attached. It should be completed and delivered as directed at the end of the form, and please remember that it will need a $100 stamp to be valid

WGL NOTICE of AGM

WGL PROXY for AGM FEB 2023