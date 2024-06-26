Wisynco Group Limited is a Jamaica-based company, which is engaged in the bottling and distribution of water and beverages, the distribution and retailing of food items, and the provision of insurance services. The Company produces its own brands of beverage products including BIGGA soft drinks, WATA, CranWATA, Sparkling CranWATA, Grape WATA, and BOOM Energy Drink. In addition to their owned brands, the Company is the exclusive bottler and distributor for the brand portfolios, Coca-Cola and Squeezz beverages. The Company also has a portfolio of food and beverage brands that include imported brands, such as Kelloggs, Haagen Dazs, M&Ms, and Chobani, and locally manufactured products from Tradewinds, Worthy Park Estate, and JP Snacks. The Company operates from two main facilities, including the Lakes Pen campus, which houses the corporate offices, WATA manufacturing plant, and distribution activities, while the White Marl campus manufactures all other beverages.