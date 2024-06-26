  • June 25, 2024
  • 6:27 pm

Wisynco Group Limited ("WISYNCO") wishes to advise that on June 24, 2024, Fifty Thousand Stock Units were purchased by an eligible employee of the Company.

Disclaimer

Wisynco Group Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 23:30:03 UTC.