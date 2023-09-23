- September 22, 2023
- 6:32 pm
Wisynco Group Limited (WISYNCO) advises the Jamaica Stock Exchange that a connected party sold Sixty Three Thousand Four Hundred and One stock units on September 18th and September 19th, 2023 and an executive sold Three Thousand stock units on September 20th, 2023.
Disclaimer
Wisynco Group Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 23:39:04 UTC.