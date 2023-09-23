Wisynco Group Limited is a Jamaica-based company engaged in the bottling and distribution of water and beverages, the distribution and retailing of food items, and the provision of insurance services. The Company produces its own brands of beverage products. including BIGGA soft drinks, WATA, CranWATA, Sparkling CranWATA, and BOOM Energy Drink. In addition to their owned brands, the Company is the exclusive bottler and distributor for the brand portfolios, Coca-Cola and Squeezz beverages. The Company also has a portfolio of food and beverage brands that include imported brands, such as Betty Crocker, Pringles, Haagen Dazs, Yoplait, Mott's and Nature Valley, as well as locally manufactured products from Trade Winds Citrus Limited, Worthy Park Estate and JP Snacks.