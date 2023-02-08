Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Wisynco Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WISYNCO   JME201700221

WISYNCO GROUP LIMITED

(WISYNCO)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-06
17.12 JMD   +0.23%
08:14aWisynco : WISYNCO) Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter Ended December 31,2022
PU
01/24Wisynco : Annual general meeting
PU
01/24Wisynco : Dividend Consideration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wisynco : WISYNCO) Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter Ended December 31,2022

02/08/2023 | 08:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wisynco Group Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 13:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WISYNCO GROUP LIMITED
08:14aWisynco : WISYNCO) Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter Ended December 31,20..
PU
01/24Wisynco : Annual general meeting
PU
01/24Wisynco : Dividend Consideration
PU
2022Wisynco : Wgl)
PU
2022Wisynco : Wgl) delay in submission of annual report 2022
PU
2022Wisynco Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
2022Wisynco : Audited financial statements for the year ended june 30, 2022
PU
2022Wisynco Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Wisynco : WISYNCO)- Notice of Appointment
PU
2022Wisynco : WISYNCO) Dividend Declaration
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 39 046 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2022 4 054 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net cash 2022 6 752 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 64 271 M 416 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WISYNCO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wisynco Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WISYNCO GROUP LIMITED-4.84%416
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-5.41%259 774
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-1.23%49 912
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.90%14 461
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED-6.11%10 798
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED0.67%10 657