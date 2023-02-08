Wisynco : WISYNCO) Unaudited Financial Statements for the 2nd Quarter Ended December 31,2022
Disclaimer
Wisynco Group Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 13:13:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about WISYNCO GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
39 046 M
253 M
253 M
Net income 2022
4 054 M
26,2 M
26,2 M
Net cash 2022
6 752 M
43,7 M
43,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,5x
Yield 2022
2,01%
Capitalization
64 271 M
416 M
416 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,64x
EV / Sales 2022
1,74x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
98,9%
Chart WISYNCO GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.