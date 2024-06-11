the release of US Federal Reserve minutes which suggested that those expecting an imminent rate cut may have a little while longer to wait. Bond yields rose and equities fell following this May 21st event while, in the Investment Trust sector, share prices and therefore discounts (which had been narrowing earlier in the month) gave up some of their recent positive momentum.

Witan's NAV total return was 3.4%, outperforming the benchmark's total return of 2.4%, while the share price total return was 1.6%. This resulted from the discount to NAV widening from 7.2% at the end of April to 8.9% by the end of May, despite having reached an intra-month low point of 5.3%. We believe that this discount volatility illustrates the ability of Investment Trust discounts to narrow quite rapidly if market conditions (and primarily interest rate expectations) allow a return to a more positive investor outlook. In the meantime, we continue to repurchase shares due to the beneficial effects this has on NAV and in line with our aim to achieve a sustainable low discount or a premium to NAV.

One feature of the month was the increasing focus on elections both here in the UK and overseas. For UK investors, the General Election appears to be a choice between two relatively centrist offerings, with opinion polls pointing to Labour as the clear favourite. Meanwhile, further afield, the circus surrounding Donald Trump's 'hush money' trial and the poor showing by India's BJP party, remind us that democracy can breed uncertainty and that political outcomes are never entirely predictable. This, together with other well-documentedgeo-political risks and evolving monetary policy, will keep investors on their toes throughout 2024. It therefore feels right to be running with a low level of gearing (6.7%) despite a generally positive outlook for equities.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM WITAN

TheCompanyiscurrentlyconductingareviewofitsfuturemanagement arrangements. Witan's portfolio will continue to be managed in accordance with the current investment approach throughout the review process. Fuller details of the original announcement may be accessed via this link.

Further information about the Company is available on Witan's website, www.witan.com

31 May 2024

49 years of consecutive dividend growth