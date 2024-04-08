WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8 April 2024, 8:15 EEST



President and CEO of WithSecure steps down; Chief Product Officer Antti Koskela appointed as interim CEO

Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO of WithSecure, has today announced that he steps down from his position in the company.

The decision to step down follows the Supreme Court ruling of 5 April 2024 where Juhani Hintikka was found guilty of abuse of inside information related to a matter dating back to 2014, years before Hintikka joined WithSecure.

“This decision does not relate to Juhani Hintikka’s tenure at WithSecure at all. Juhani Hintikka has professionally navigated WithSecure through a significant transformation and transition into becoming a leading European cyber security company and I want to warmly thank him for that. Due to the Supreme Court ruling Hintikka decided that it is in the interest of WithSecure that he will step down”, says the Chair of the Board of Directors of WithSecure, Risto Siilasmaa.

The Board of Directors has immediately initiated a search process for a new CEO and has appointed Antti Koskela to act as the interim CEO of the company, effective immediately. Antti Koskela has served as a member of the Global Leadership Team and as Chief Product Officer since 2021. He will continue in the latter role in addition to assuming his duties as the interim CEO.

