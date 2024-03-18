WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 March 2024, 18:00 EEST
WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Antti Koskela
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koskela, Antti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20240318111540_24
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 26709 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 26709 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com