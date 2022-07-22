WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 July 2022 at 20:00 EEST
WithSecure Corporation: Managers' Transactions – Pertti Ervi
WithSecure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pertti Ervi
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: WithSecure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 17989/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5090 Unit price: 1.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 8661 Unit price: 1.82 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 13751 Volume weighted average price: 1.82 EUR
Contact information :
Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com