WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 December 2022 at 17:00 EET



WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Scott Reininga

Based on the Performance Share Matching Plan, announced on 2 September 2022, the following share acquisitions have been made.



____________________________________________







Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Reininga, Scott



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: WithSecure Corporation



LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16







Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20221209101716_9



____________________________________________







Transaction date: 2022-12-08



Venue: XHEL



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI4000519228



Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION







Transaction details



(1): Volume: 73621 Unit price: 1.3583 EUR







Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 73621 Volume weighted average price: 1.3583 EUR



Contact information :