  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  WithSecure Oyj
  News
  Summary
    DTV   FI0009801310

WITHSECURE OYJ

(DTV)
  Report
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  03:43 2022-07-01 pm EDT
2.545 EUR   -48.84%
WithSecure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Scott Reininga
GL
Withsecure Corporation : Financial reporting schedule for 2023
GL
WithSecure Oyj Announces Changes in Management Team
CI
WithSecure Corporation – Manager's Transactions – Scott Reininga

12/09/2022 | 10:01am EST
WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 9 December 2022 at 17:00 EET

WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Scott Reininga

Based on the Performance Share Matching Plan, announced on 2 September 2022, the following share acquisitions have been made.


____________________________________________

 

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Reininga, Scott

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20221209101716_9

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2022-12-08

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73621 Unit price: 1.3583 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 73621 Volume weighted average price: 1.3583 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com


Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 -36,1 M -38,0 M -38,0 M
Net cash 2022 58,3 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 236 M 248 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 280
Free-Float 63,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,35 €
Average target price 2,04 €
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juhani Hintikka President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Jansson Chief Financial Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Christine Bejerasco Chief Technology Officer
Pertti Olavi Ervi Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WITHSECURE OYJ-3.43%248
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.12.62%16 463
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-42.15%6 575
KNOWBE4, INC.7.54%4 353
DARKTRACE PLC-25.77%2 738
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-49.49%2 545