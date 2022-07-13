Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. WithSecure Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTV   FI0009801310

WITHSECURE OYJ

(DTV)
  Report
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  03:43 2022-07-01 pm EDT
2.545 EUR   -48.84%
07/01Finnish Cyber Security Group WithSecure Registers Demerger Plan For Consumer Security Business
MT
07/01WITHSECURE OYJ : Spin off
FA
06/30The separation of WithSecure consumer security business into F-Secure through a demerger has been registered; trading in the shares of F-Secure will commence on 1 July 2022
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WithSecure to publish January – June 2022 half-year report on 20 July 2022

07/13/2022 | 04:01am EDT
WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 13 July 2022, at 11:00 EEST

WithSecure to publish January – June 2022 half-year report on 20 July 2022

WithSecure Corporation will publish its January-June 2022 (Q2 2022) half-year report on Wednesday 20 July 2022 at approximately 08:00 EEST.

WithSecure’s CEO Juhani Hintikka and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 13:00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/2022-07-20-wsirq2/. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations.

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com


 


Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 65,9 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 400 M 403 M 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 589
Free-Float 63,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,29 €
Average target price 2,60 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juhani Hintikka President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Jansson Chief Financial Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Christine Bejerasco Chief Technology Officer
Pertti Olavi Ervi Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WITHSECURE OYJ-3.43%403
ADOBE INC.-33.77%179 787
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-20.52%42 082
AUTODESK, INC.-37.15%38 396
WORKDAY INC.-49.56%36 967
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.52%34 589