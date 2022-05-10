WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 10 May 2022, at 17.30 EEST



Invitation to WithSecure and F-Secure Capital Markets Day on 3 June 2022

WithSecure and F-Secure will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on Friday, 3 June 2022. During the event, the management of both companies will provide information about each company’s business prospects, cornerstones of the strategy as well as future targets. The program will be shared between the companies so that WithSecure presentations take place in the morning, and F-Secure presentations in the afternoon.

Participants can attend the event on site at Tanssin talo (Kaapeliaukio 3, 00180 Helsinki) or via live webcast.

The program and link to live webcast of the event will be available at both companies’ websites closer to the event. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions after the presentations. The companies will publish a recording of the presentations after the event.

Contact information: