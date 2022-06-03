WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release (Inside information), 3 June 2022, 8:00 EEST



WithSecure Corporation issues its financial outlook for 2022

As announced in a stock exchange release on 17 February 2022, WithSecure Corporation will pursue towards the separation of the Consumer Security business through a partial demerger.

WithSecure Corporation Board of Directors issues financial outlook for 2022, due to the advanced status of the demerger process.

Revenue from cloud-native products will grow by approximately 30% from previous year, accelerating in the second half of 2022. Previous year revenue from cloud-native products was EUR 51.8 million.

Comparable revenue of the group will grow at a low double-digit rate from previous year. Previous year’s comparable revenue, adjusted for divested consulting businesses, was EUR 122.8 million.

Estimated comparable EBITDA will decrease from previous year. Decrease is mainly due to increased investments to new product areas, as well as sales and marketing efforts including brand renewal related to company demerger. The Estimated comparable EBITDA will improve in second half of 2022 compared to the first half.

Previously issued medium term financial targets remain unchanged.

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



