    FSC1V   FI0009801310

WITHSECURE OYJ

(FSC1V)
06/02 11:29:32 am EDT
5.030 EUR   +0.70%
01:00aWithSecure Corporation issues financial outlook for F-Secure for 2022
AQ
01:00aWithSecure Corporation issues its financial outlook for 2022
AQ
06/02DNA first in Finland to launch a new security service that comprehensively protects against online threats
AQ
WithSecure Corporation issues its financial outlook for 2022

06/03/2022 | 01:01am EDT
WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release (Inside information), 3 June 2022, 8:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation issues its financial outlook for 2022

As announced in a stock exchange release on 17 February 2022, WithSecure Corporation will pursue towards the separation of the Consumer Security business through a partial demerger.
WithSecure Corporation Board of Directors issues financial outlook for 2022, due to the advanced status of the demerger process.

Revenue from cloud-native products will grow by approximately 30% from previous year, accelerating in the second half of 2022. Previous year revenue from cloud-native products was EUR 51.8 million.

Comparable revenue of the group will grow at a low double-digit rate from previous year. Previous year’s comparable revenue, adjusted for divested consulting businesses, was EUR 122.8 million.

Estimated comparable EBITDA will decrease from previous year. Decrease is mainly due to increased investments to new product areas, as well as sales and marketing efforts including brand renewal related to company demerger. The Estimated comparable EBITDA will improve in second half of 2022 compared to the first half.

Previously issued medium term financial targets remain unchanged.

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director

WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com



Financials
Sales 2022 248 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2022 7,25 M 7,78 M 7,78 M
Net cash 2022 113 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 878 M 942 M 942 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 589
Free-Float 63,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,03 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Managers and Directors
Juhani Hintikka President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Jansson Chief Financial Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Jari Still Chief Information Officer & VP-Information
Jyrki Tulokas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WITHSECURE OYJ0.60%942
ADOBE INC.-22.18%197 581
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.25%45 630
AUTODESK, INC.-26.25%45 111
WORKDAY INC.-37.98%39 766
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.7.28%39 054