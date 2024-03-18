English Finnish
Published: 2024-03-18 17:00:00 CET
WithSecure Oyj
Managers' Transactions
WithSecure Corporation - Manager's Transactions - Antti Koskela

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 March 2024, 18:00 EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koskela, Antti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20240318111540_24
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 26709 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 26709 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Contact information:

Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
 +358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com


