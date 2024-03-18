WithSecure Oyj, formerly F-Secure Oyj is a Finland-based cyber security company offering cyber security products, managed services, and cyber security consulting.. The Company operates a modular, cloud-native platform for the corporate security. WithSecure Oyj provides a broad range of cyber security products, managed detection and response solutions and cyber security consulting to companies globally with a focus on the mid-market and local enterprises. The offered services include software elements such as endpoint protection, detection and response, collaboration protection, vulnerability management, cloud protection for salesforce, managed detection and response as well as cyber security consulting services.

Sector Software