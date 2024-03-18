Delayed
WithSecure Oyj : Corporation - Manager's Transactions - Juhani Hintikka
March 18, 2024 at 12:10 pm EDT
Published: 2024-03-18 17:00:00 CET
WithSecure Oyj
Managers' Transactions
WithSecure Corporation - Manager's Transactions - Juhani Hintikka
WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 March 2024, 18:00 EEST
WithSecure Corporation - Manager's Transactions - Juhani Hintikka
WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Hintikka
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hintikka, Juhani
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20240318111540_23
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 53417 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 53417 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044 investor-relations@withsecure.com
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page Disclaimer WithSecure Oyj published this content on
18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
18 March 2024 16:09:01 UTC.
WithSecure Oyj, formerly F-Secure Oyj is a Finland-based cyber security company offering cyber security products, managed services, and cyber security consulting.. The Company operates a modular, cloud-native platform for the corporate security. WithSecure Oyj provides a broad range of cyber security products, managed detection and response solutions and cyber security consulting to companies globally with a focus on the mid-market and local enterprises. The offered services include software elements such as endpoint protection, detection and response, collaboration protection, vulnerability management, cloud protection for salesforce, managed detection and response as well as cyber security consulting services.
