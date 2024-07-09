WithSecure Oyj : Corporation to publish half year report for January June 2024 on 16 July 2024
WithSecure Corporation to publish half-year report for January-June 2024 on 16 July 2024
WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 9 July 2024 at 13:00 EEST
WithSecure Corporation will publish its half-year report for January-June 2024 on Tuesday 16 July 2024 at approximately 08:00 EEST.
WithSecure's CEO Antti Koskela and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/q2-2024. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.
Analysts following WithSecure are invited to follow the presentation at Flik Studio Stage, Itämerentori 2, Helsinki.
Presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company's website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations.
Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044 investor-relations@withsecure.com
WithSecure Oyj, formerly F-Secure Oyj is a Finland-based cyber security company offering cyber security products, managed services, and cyber security consulting.. The Company operates a modular, cloud-native platform for the corporate security. WithSecure Oyj provides a broad range of cyber security products, managed detection and response solutions and cyber security consulting to companies globally with a focus on the mid-market and local enterprises. The offered services include software elements such as endpoint protection, detection and response, collaboration protection, vulnerability management, cloud protection for salesforce, managed detection and response as well as cyber security consulting services.