Partnership aims to enhance the resilience of Finland's sports community against security and privacy risks.

Helsinki, Finland - August 16, 2023: Today, the Finnish Olympic Committee (FOC) and WithSecure™ (formerly known as F-Secure Business) announced a partnership that aims to bring outcome-based security to Finland's sports community.

The partnership enables the FOC and WithSecure™ to work together to create a safer, more equitable environment for sports and athletics in Finland. It includes technical and administrative tracks to assess the FOC's current cyber security infrastructure and establish guidance to support the Finnish sports community's cyber resilience in the future.