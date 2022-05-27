Log in
    FSC1V   FI0009801310

WITHSECURE OYJ

(FSC1V)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/27 02:00:15 am EDT
5.005 EUR   +0.91%
01:00aWithSecure and F-Secure Capital Markets Day on 3 June 2022
AQ
05/16WithSecure publishes restated financial information for its continuing operations for 2021
GL
05/16WithSecure publishes restated financial information for its continuing operations for 2021
GL
WithSecure and F-Secure Capital Markets Day on 3 June 2022

05/27/2022 | 01:01am EDT
WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 27 May 2022, at 8:00 EEST

WithSecure and F-Secure Capital Markets Day on 3 June 2022

WithSecure and F-Secure will arrange a Capital Markets Day for their analysts and investors on Friday 3 June 2022.

WithSecure Capital Markets Day is held at 9 am to 12 pm EEST. The following persons are presenting:

  • Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO (WithSecure)
  • Antti Koskela, Chief Product Officer
  • Ashley Clark, VP, Commercial (Solutions Business Unit)
  • Janne Pirttilahti, VP, Cloud Protection
  • Tom Jansson, Chief Financial Officer

F-Secure Capital Markets Day is held at 13 to 16 pm EEST. The following persons are presenting:

  • Timo Laaksonen, CEO (F-Secure)
  • Toby White, Chief Technology Officer
  • Sari Somerkallio, Chief Financial Officer

Both events are available via direct webcast. Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the events. A recording of each event will be published afterwards on the companies’ websites.

Links to the direct webcast are the following:

WithSecure Capital Markets Day

https://event.prospectumlive.com/withsecure-capital-markets-day

F-Secure Capital Markets Day

https://event.prospectumlive.com/f-secure-capital-markets-day

Analysts and investors attending the events on-site (Tanssin talo, Kaapeliaukio 3, 00180 Helsinki) are kindly requested to register by Tuesday 31 May 2022 through the address investor-relations@withsecure.com

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com


Financials
Sales 2022 248 M 266 M 266 M
Net income 2022 7,25 M 7,78 M 7,78 M
Net cash 2022 113 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 110x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 866 M 929 M 929 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 589
Free-Float 63,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,96 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Managers and Directors
Juhani Hintikka President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Jansson Chief Financial Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Jari Still Chief Information Officer & VP-Information
Jyrki Tulokas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WITHSECURE OYJ-0.10%929
ADOBE INC.-27.94%190 181
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.06%45 091
WORKDAY INC.-38.45%41 731
AUTODESK, INC.-33.66%40 575
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.14%38 626