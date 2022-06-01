Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Wiwynn Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6669   TW0006669005

WIWYNN CORPORATION

(6669)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
923.00 TWD   +7.70%
07:02aWIWYNN : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting the right-of-use asset.
PU
05/31WIWYNN : To announce the ex-dividend record date of year 2022
PU
05/31WIWYNN : The shareholders'meeting approved the removal of the non-compete restrictions on directors and their corporate representatives.
PU
Wiwynn : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting the right-of-use asset.

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Wiwynn Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 18:48:34
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,
Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting
the right-of-use asset.
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/07/01
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
 Wiwynn announced that Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V.
 had acquired the real property right-of-use assets from
 Wistron InfoComm Mexico S.A. de C.V.
 Total rent:USD$20,790,203
 The amount of the right-of-use asset was USD$13,823,999.22.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
 Renew the lease conditions,
 transaction unit price USD$4.16 per square meter/month
 raise to USD$5.28 per square meter/month.
 the amount of total rent was become: USD$ 23,968,704.46,
 the right-of-use asset was become USD$17,178,865.20
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Wiwynn Corporation published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 237 B 8 181 M 8 181 M
Net income 2022 11 070 M 381 M 381 M
Net cash 2022 9 130 M 315 M 315 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 161 B 5 561 M 5 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,6%
Chart WIWYNN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wiwynn Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIWYNN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 923,00 TWD
Average target price 1 236,81 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Ning Hung Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Spokesman
Sun Lai Chang President, General Manager & Director
Chang Wei Chen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman
Ching Shih Han Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WIWYNN CORPORATION-17.22%5 561
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.20%5 371
SWITCH, INC.17.84%5 080
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.13.90%2 598
ASROCK INCORPORATION-45.47%650
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION-29.55%373