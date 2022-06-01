Wiwynn : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting the right-of-use asset.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/07/01 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: Wiwynn announced that Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. had acquired the real property right-of-use assets from Wistron InfoComm Mexico S.A. de C.V. Total rent:USD$20,790,203 The amount of the right-of-use asset was USD$13,823,999.22. 4.Reason for change and its main content: Renew the lease conditions, transaction unit price USD$4.16 per square meter/month raise to USD$5.28 per square meter/month. the amount of total rent was become: USD$ 23,968,704.46, the right-of-use asset was become USD$17,178,865.20 5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:None 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None