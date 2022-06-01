Wiwynn : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting the right-of-use asset.
06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Provided by: Wiwynn Corporation
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
18:48:34
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,
Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V. adjusting
the right-of-use asset.
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/01
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/07/01
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
Wiwynn announced that Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V.
had acquired the real property right-of-use assets from
Wistron InfoComm Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Total rent:USD$20,790,203
The amount of the right-of-use asset was USD$13,823,999.22.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
Renew the lease conditions,
transaction unit price USD$4.16 per square meter/month
raise to USD$5.28 per square meter/month.
the amount of total rent was become: USD$ 23,968,704.46,
the right-of-use asset was become USD$17,178,865.20
5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None