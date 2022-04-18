Wiwynn : BOD declared the profit distribution of 2021
04/18/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Provided by: Wiwynn Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
13:39:04
Subject
Wiwynn's BOD declared the profit distribution
of 2021
Date of events
2022/04/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/04/18
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):25
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):4,371,019,775
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Wiwynn Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:43:07 UTC.