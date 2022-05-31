Wiwynn : Board approved to Offering of GDRs Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase
05/31/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Provided by: Wiwynn Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:20:59
Subject
Wiwynn's Board approved to Offering of GDRs
Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital
Increase
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/31
2.Source of capital increase funds:Participating in GDRs offering by issuing
new common shares for cash
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
Total monetary value of the issuance: To authorize the Chairman to handle
this matter at the right time in consideration of the market conditions.
Tentative shares to be issued is 14,000,000 to 17,000,000
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10 /per share
8.Issue price:To authorize the Chairman or his delegate to consult and agree
with lead underwriter about the actual issue price in consideration of
the market.
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:
10% of the new common shares shall be allocated for the employees'
subscription.
10.Number of shares publicly sold:
The remaining part of the newly issued shares (90%) shall be offered to the
public pursuant to Article 28-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act as
underlying securities to sponsor the GDRs, which was approved by the
shareholders' meeting on 2022/05/31
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:N/A
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
The Chairman is authorized to offer the shares not subscribed by employees
to specific persons at the issue price or to use such shares as the
underlying securities of the GDRs offering.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same as the existing shares
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
The proceeds will be used for the procurement of raw materials overseas.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)If any amendments to the offering documents, offering conditions,
number of shares to be issued, amount of fund to be raised, application
of funds, scheduled progress, the anticipated effects and any other
matters related to issuance of common shares for sponsoring issuance of
GDR are required due to the need to obtain approval of the competent
authority or to deal with operating environment, it is proposed that the
board of directors be granted the full authorization to tackle such
matters in accordance with laws and regulations, the opinions of the
competent authority, business environment and the advice of the
underwriters.
(2)It is proposed to authorize the Chairman to approve and sign all
documents and handle all matters relevant to issue of shares for cash
for sponsoring issuance of GDRs.