  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Wiwynn Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6669   TW0006669005

WIWYNN CORPORATION

(6669)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
857.00 TWD   +6.06%
05/27WIWYNN : Announcement of right-of-use asset acquisition on behalf of Wiwynn Mexico S.A. de C.V.
PU
05/16Taiwan's Wiwynn to Present OCP openEDGE Hardware Platform at Big5G Event
MT
05/13Wiwynn Corporation to Demonstrate the Field-Proven Ocp Openedge Platform for 5G Open Ran and MEC at Big5g 2022
CI
Wiwynn : Board approved to Offering of GDRs Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase

05/31/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Wiwynn Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:20:59
Subject 
 Wiwynn's Board approved to Offering of GDRs
Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital
Increase
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/31
2.Source of capital increase funds:Participating in GDRs offering by issuing
 new common shares for cash
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
 No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
 issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
 capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
 Total monetary value of the issuance: To authorize the Chairman to handle
 this matter at the right time in consideration of the market conditions.
 Tentative shares to be issued is 14,000,000 to 17,000,000
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10 /per share
8.Issue price:To authorize the Chairman or his delegate to consult and agree
 with lead underwriter about the actual issue price in consideration of
 the market.
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:
 10% of the new common shares shall be allocated for the employees'
 subscription.
10.Number of shares publicly sold:
 The remaining part of the newly issued shares (90%) shall be offered to the
 public pursuant to Article 28-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act as
 underlying securities to sponsor the GDRs, which was approved by the
 shareholders' meeting on 2022/05/31
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:N/A
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
  The Chairman is authorized to offer the shares not subscribed by employees
  to specific persons at the issue price or to use such shares as the
  underlying securities of the GDRs offering.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
  Same as the existing shares
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
  The proceeds will be used for the procurement of raw materials overseas.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  (1)If any amendments to the offering documents, offering conditions,
     number of shares to be issued, amount of fund to be raised, application
     of funds, scheduled progress, the anticipated effects and any other
     matters related to issuance of common shares for sponsoring issuance of
     GDR are required due to the need to obtain approval of the competent
     authority or to deal with operating environment, it is proposed that the
     board of directors be granted the full authorization to tackle such
     matters in accordance with laws and regulations, the opinions of the
     competent authority, business environment and the advice of the
     underwriters.
  (2)It is proposed to authorize the Chairman to approve and sign all
     documents and handle all matters relevant to issue of shares for cash
     for sponsoring issuance of GDRs.

Disclaimer

Wiwynn Corporation published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
