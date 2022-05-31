Wiwynn : Board approved to Offering of GDRs Through The Issuance of New Common Shares by Capital Increase

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/31 2.Source of capital increase funds:Participating in GDRs offering by issuing new common shares for cash 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): Total monetary value of the issuance: To authorize the Chairman to handle this matter at the right time in consideration of the market conditions. Tentative shares to be issued is 14,000,000 to 17,000,000 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 7.Par value per share:NT$10 /per share 8.Issue price:To authorize the Chairman or his delegate to consult and agree with lead underwriter about the actual issue price in consideration of the market. 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees: 10% of the new common shares shall be allocated for the employees' subscription. 10.Number of shares publicly sold: The remaining part of the newly issued shares (90%) shall be offered to the public pursuant to Article 28-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act as underlying securities to sponsor the GDRs, which was approved by the shareholders' meeting on 2022/05/31 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:N/A 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: The Chairman is authorized to offer the shares not subscribed by employees to specific persons at the issue price or to use such shares as the underlying securities of the GDRs offering. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Same as the existing shares 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: The proceeds will be used for the procurement of raw materials overseas. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)If any amendments to the offering documents, offering conditions, number of shares to be issued, amount of fund to be raised, application of funds, scheduled progress, the anticipated effects and any other matters related to issuance of common shares for sponsoring issuance of GDR are required due to the need to obtain approval of the competent authority or to deal with operating environment, it is proposed that the board of directors be granted the full authorization to tackle such matters in accordance with laws and regulations, the opinions of the competent authority, business environment and the advice of the underwriters. (2)It is proposed to authorize the Chairman to approve and sign all documents and handle all matters relevant to issue of shares for cash for sponsoring issuance of GDRs.